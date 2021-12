Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband, Derek Draper, can now speak a little to say words like “hello”, “thank you”, and “I love you”, as he continues his recovery from severe Covid.An interview with the ITV presenter by Piers Morgan on the final episode of his Life Stories series will air on Sunday evening, in which she discussed her personal life and Draper’s health progress.Garraway said: “It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there, and we have had others.“He will turn to me and say ‘I love you’. He is there, he has fought so hard...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO