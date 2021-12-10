ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

By Daniel Harkins
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3aQ3_0dJJIXOv00

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.

It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.

Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.

He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwfmk_0dJJIXOv00

“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.

“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply and reducing carbon intensive imports, whilst supporting a just transition.”

Environmental groups have long opposed the proposed field.

They warned it would jeopardise hundreds of species in the ocean and have threatened the UK Government with legal action.

Sam Chetan-Welsh, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “The economics of the Cambo oilfield were looking decidedly shaky, and the climate maths never did make sense.

“Both the Westminster and Scottish Government now need to end support for new oil and gas infrastructure.

“They should urgently deliver a just transition to clean energy, providing the money, policy and training to ensure the communities who have relied on the oil industry can move to the green jobs of the future.”

Last week Shell, which had a 30% stake in the development, said it had “concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays”.

In November, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the project should not go ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8BAt_0dJJIXOv00

It followed months of pressure from opposition parties and campaigners for the Scottish Government to make its position on Cambo clear.

Industry body Oil and Gas UK previously said blocking long-planned energy projects like Cambo would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages.

The Scottish Conservatives said Siccar Point Energy’s decision is “extremely concerning” for the oil and gas industry.

The party’s shadow secretary for net-zero Liam Kerr said: “The hostile SNP-Green stance on projects like Cambo is making it less attractive for energy companies to invest in Scottish oil and gas.

“It’s clear the shameful, ignorant, anti-business views of this coalition are now not only jeopardising our ability to meet net-zero targets but also abandoning thousands of jobs in the sector.

“Without investment in these projects, we risk becoming even more dependent on foreign imports rather than making use of Scotland’s domestic reserves of oil and gas.

“We warned bringing the extremist Greens into Government would damage Scotland’s economy and the effects of this are now being seen.”

Scottish Greens climate spokesman, Mark Ruskell, said Cambo is now “looking increasingly unlikely”.

He added: “The path to net zero lies not in vast amounts of continued subsidy for an oil and gas industry that is already cutting jobs, but investing in stable jobs in industries like renewable energy, such as the new facility at Nigg.

“So while the Tories have been scaremongering, Greens in Government have established a transition fund for the north east and Moray to do exactly that.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s head of campaigns, Mary Church, said: “This is another nail in the coffin for the Cambo oil field. Climate science is very clear that fossil fuels are driving the crisis and new projects anywhere in the world are a threat to people everywhere.”

She called on the UK Government to official reject Cambo and end licensing for all new oil and gas projects as well as planning for a “rapid and just transition to renewable energy”.

GMB General Secretary, Gary Smith, said: “It’s meant to be a transition to a low carbon economy, not a surrender of the national interest. The cheerleaders for Cambo’s shutdown aren’t just throwing energy workers under the bus, but also our security of supply for the gas we will still need on the road to 2050.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through whatever means possible. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) are included in the mitigation pathways set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Despite this, carbon capture technologies have been labelled as a distraction from supporting renewable energies and as extending the life of the oil and gas industry. But CCUS is a technology we cannot ignore. CCUS are technologies that concentrate carbon dioxide from various streams, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
TheConversationAU

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

Coal is likely to be completely gone from Victoria’s electricity system by 2032 with most other parts of Australia not far behind, a report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) declared last week. The report, called the 2022 Integrated System Plan, confirmed what many of us in energy policy have long known: the end of coal is coming, and the pace may take some industries and governments by surprise. The Integrated System Plan (ISP) is effectively the planning “blueprint” the market operator publishes to help industry and policy makers assess how Australia’s electricity system might evolve. It’s an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Capita reveals boost in revenues from public contracts

Outsourcing giant Capital has seen its public sector division boosted by 11% following contract wins and extensions with the Royal Navy HMRC the Standards and Testing Agency and the Ministry of Justice The company said the division grew 11% to £1.3 billion, although there was a fall in its private sector work following the loss of a major contract earlier this year and a slower recovery due to the pandemic.In the 11 months to November 30 total revenues rose 0.6% to £2.9 billion, with the money used to pay down debts by a total of £210 million this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Field#Oil Industry#Infrastructure#Oil Well#Cambo#Shell#Siccar Point Energy#The Uk Government#Greenpeace#The Scottish Government#Oil And Gas Uk
investing.com

Siccar Point CEO says Cambo oilfield project paused after Shell exit

LONDON (Reuters) - Siccar Point CEO Jonathan Roger said on Friday that Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa)'s decision last week not to progress the Cambo oilfield project in the British North Sea means the development will have to be paused. Siccar, which owns 70% of Cambo, said: "Shell remains 30% joint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

North Sea Oil Faces ‘Death Knell’ after Shell Quits Cambo Oilfield

Future oil and gas development in the North Sea may be facing its “death knell” after colossal fossil Royal Dutch Shell announced Friday that it is withdrawing from the controversial Cambo oilfield off the Shetland Islands. The project had been one of a litany of embarrassments for the Boris Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Shell says it will not drill for offshore oil in UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west of Shetland in the UK. Industry observers note that the decision poses major ramifications for oil exploration in the region. Shell Oil, which had planned to conduct field explorations by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell ditches Cambo oilfield plans throwing future of project into doubt

Shell has scrapped its plans to develop the Cambo North Sea oilfield, throwing the future of the controversial project firmly opposed by climate activists into doubt.The oil giant said it had concluded the economic case for investment in the project off the Shetland Isles is “not strong enough” and also cited the potential for delays in a surprise statement on Thursday.Private equity-backed energy firm Siccar Point – which owns a majority stake in the field – confirmed that Shell had “taken the decision to not progress its investment at this stage”.The Cambo project has been at the centre of political debate on whether the UK...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Shell Pulls Out of Cambo

Siccar Point is now in discussions with its contractors, supply chain and wider stakeholders to review options for the development. Siccar Point Energy has confirmed that Shell, its partner in the Cambo development, has taken the decision to not progress its investment in the asset at this stage. Given Shell’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell and partner scrap plans to develop North Sea oilfield

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell and Siccar Point have decided not to go ahead with the development of the Cambo oilfield in the British North Sea due to a weak economic case, Shell said on Thursday. “After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap could be reviewed every three months under Ofgem reforms

Britain’s energy price cap could be reviewed every three months or overhauled in favour of a six-month fixed tariff under plans unveiled by regulator Ofgem following a flood of supplier failures.The watchdog has set out three possible changes as part of a major re-think of the cap in response to the collapse of 25 firms since the start of September.The cap, which limits increases in standard variable tariffs for more than 15 million households, is currently reviewed every six months, but Ofgem is proposing quarterly updates to help suppliers in times of extreme price volatility.It is also mooting the possibility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish and Welsh ministers condemn ‘barbaric’ proposals on Channel crossings

Ministers in Scotland and Wales have jointly condemned as “barbaric” measures in the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill – as well as warning the legislation may need approval from the parliaments in Edinburgh and Cardiff. Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison and her Welsh counterpart...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hotel quarantine to be abandoned

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday. The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread...
WORLD
The Independent

Why is Ofgem planning to overhaul the energy price cap?

As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies.Many experts have said that part of the problem is the price cap, which since 2019 has protected about 15 million households from paying unfair amounts for the energy they use.So on Wednesday Ofgem set out a series of potential changes that could ensure that the system works better in future.Why does Ofgem want to change how the price cap works?Since the start of this year the price that your energy supplier has to pay to buy gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Energy Regulator Projects Rising Oil Output through 2032, ‘Sets Canada Up for Climate Failure’

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is setting Canada up for climate failure with a report that projects increasing oil and gas production through 2032, relies overwhelmingly on unproven carbon capture technologies, and runs counter to decarbonization analysis and commitments from international agencies, the recent COP 26 climate summit, and the latest federal Speech from the Throne, according to climate policy and campaign groups responding to the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy