Public Health

Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within...

healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Britain tightens COVID-19 rules to fight Omicron as Christmas party scandal engulfs Boris Johnson government

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.K. government will reimpose more stringent COVID-19 restrictions, including advising people to work from home, in response to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The government said that people should work from home, when possible, beginning Monday, and that other new rules, such as face mask mandates in theaters and cinemas, will go into effect from this Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK calls for volunteers to battle wave of omicron infections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centers in shopping areas, stadiums and racecourses as the government accelerates its booster program to combat the omicron variant of COVID-19.The drive comes two days after Johnson set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of omicron. U.K. health authorities say the number of omicron infections is doubling every two to three days, and the variant is now responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day.“We need tens of thousands of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
BBC

New Covid rules threat to GP appointments in Scotland

New guidance for patients with respiratory symptoms will reduce the number of people who can be seen face-to-face by GPs, doctors have warned. Plans to screen every patient into respiratory or non-respiratory pathways at GP surgeries are to come into force from 13 December. But BMA Scotland has warned the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Swiss tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland announced stronger anti-Covid-19 measures on Friday, as its government battles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country. The country will expand the requirement to wear masks and produce a certificate to prove a person is vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed late Tuesday it is working to impose stricter COVID-19 testing rules for air travelers entering the United States amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. The CDC confirmed in a statement it is working to revise...
TRAVEL
#Covid 19#Exponential Growth#Delta#Uk#Reuters#Scottish#Omicron
US News and World Report

Italy Tightens Curbs on Unvaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise

ROME (Reuters) - Italy tightened curbs on Monday on people still not vaccinated against COVID-19, limiting their access to an array of places and services. The measures were announced last month, even before the discovery of the Omicron variant, and come as cases of coronavirus are starting to tick up across the country, albeit at a slower rate than in many other European nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: NI follows Westminster in tightening travel rules

Northern Ireland is to follow Westminster's lead in tightening travel restrictions amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Anyone arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must take a pre-departure Covid test from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday. The test can be either a lateral flow or PCR.
TRAVEL
thetravelmagazine.net

UK travel rules tightened after Covid omicron cases rise

The threat of Omicron coming in from abroad has prompted the government to take a precautionary approach and to this end, has brought back the pre-departure Covid test. Anyone travelling to the UK, regardless of their vaccination status, must take a Covid test before departing to the UK and must test negative before they arrive.
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Norway tightens measures as COVID cases surge

Norway will tighten health measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases, including a limit on the number of people at parties, the government said on Tuesday. From four weeks starting at midnight on Thursday, authorities will limit the number of guests in a home to 10—in addition to the people in the household.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Ireland closes nightclubs and tightens Covid rules

Irish nightclubs are to shut again and the hospitality sector faces tighter rules over Christmas as the government tries to curb the spread of Covid-19. Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin announced a number of new restrictions in a televised address on Friday night. Indoor events such as concerts and sports...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters to be expanded to over-18s in Scotland from next week

Covid-19 booster vaccines are to be made available to people aged 18-39 in Scotland from next week.Over-30s will be able to book appointments from Monday, with jabs being extended to 18-29-year-olds in the following days.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are working with health boards to maximise vaccination capacity and we’ll explore all options to accelerate the vaccination programme as quickly and safely as we possibly can.“One of the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19 is to get our vaccinations and boosters when eligible.”✋ Are you age 30-39? If so, you can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Japan detects eight new Omicron infections, bringing total to 12

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has found eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a government spokesperson said on Friday, bringing its total to 12. All the cases have been found during testing of arrivals at airports. Two of the new cases were close contacts of the first case, a diplomat from Namibia.
PUBLIC HEALTH

