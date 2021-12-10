Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

Covid-19 booster vaccines are to be made available to people aged 18-39 in Scotland from next week.Over-30s will be able to book appointments from Monday, with jabs being extended to 18-29-year-olds in the following days.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are working with health boards to maximise vaccination capacity and we’ll explore all options to accelerate the vaccination programme as quickly and safely as we possibly can.“One of the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19 is to get our vaccinations and boosters when eligible.”✋ Are you age 30-39? If so, you can...

