The week in bankruptcies: Make It Simple Inc..

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Minneapolis-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Dec. 3, 2021. Year-to-date through Dec. 3, 2021, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7...

