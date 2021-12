With their playoff hopes in tatters following a disastrous defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, how can the Carolina Panthers salvage something from the 2021 season?. This is not what the Carolina Panthers had in mind following a 3-0 start that saw many predicting they could become one of the league’s surprise packages in 2021. A dismal lack of urgency against the Atlanta Falcons following their bye week saw them fall to yet another demoralizing defeat, ending what slim hopes Matt Rhule and his players had of attaining postseason football with just four games remaining.

