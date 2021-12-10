ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Nationally Recognized Jazz Artists for Three Day 2022 Event Weekend

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 5 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022.

This popular annual festival, which has become known in the past two decades for showcasing local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County in addition to renowned, national jazz talent, will feature three days of jazz fun. The Maryland Office of Tourism recognized the 20th-anniversary festival in 2019 with the “Maximizing Opportunities Award” – the only event in Maryland to receive such distinction.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the festivities kick off with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown with music and light fare in the early afternoon. Then, later there will be a fun jazz cocktail reception at the Fenwick Inn featuring live music, drinks, food and more. The highlight of the night will be a free concert in Leonardtown at 6 p.m. featuring the internationally renowned Eric Byrd Trio with lots of restaurants and other shops and businesses participating in the fun. The night will be capped off with an elegant All-White Party at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 2022, is the main event on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum along the scenic Potomac River in Colton’s Point, 20 short minutes from Leonardtown. This year will feature four amazing acts. Opening the day at noon will be the incredible Howard University Jazz Quartet. Then, the music continues at 2:30 p.m. with local favorite Latrice Carr followed by the always-fantastic Brian Simpson at 5 p.m. Finally, our day ends with nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters at 7 p.m. A plethora of food vendors offering a wide variety of seafood and other Southern Maryland fare will be available throughout the day and other jazzy vendors – a new addition. Free water taxi rides around picturesque St. Clement’s Island, the first landing of English settlers in Maryland in 1634, will be offered to all eventgoers, as well as free admission to the museum. Special memorabilia commemorating the Festival, including the ever-popular music poster with this year’s design, will be on sale. The party continues back in Leonardtown with an after-party at Brudergarten at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, businesses in the Town of Leonardtown once again will be the host of various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches at several in-town restaurants, jazz events at Port of Leonardtown Winery and lots of other locations, and much more. Exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay will also be offered Friday and Sunday.

Tickets, VIP and discount packages are now available on the festival’s website, www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com , as well as on the event’s Facebook page. There, those interested can find more information about everything happening that weekend. The public is encouraged to check the website and Facebook page often as new information is being updated weekly.

Visitors from out of town are encouraged to stay the entire weekend to enjoy all the festivities by purchasing special discount festival hotel packages. Packages include hotel room stays, festival tickets, brunch and other dining tickets, wine tastings and much more.

Proceeds from this event go toward funding the nonprofit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums’ mission of supporting the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and many Leonardtown businesses. For more information regarding the festival, to see promo videos, or to purchase tickets or packages, please visit www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Washington International Horse Show Plans Return to The Show Place Arena at Prince George’s Equestrian Center

WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – The board of directors of the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) presented by MARS EquestrianTM is pleased to announce the storied and prestigious equestrian event has officially applied to the USEF and FEI for a change of venue to return home to the greater Washington, D.C. area and to upgrade the show to the FEI 5* level, continuing as a member of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League in 2022.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, December 10, 2021

This will be our final Maryland Fishing Report for 2021 — look for our midwinter report in January. In the meantime, there are a number of fun adventures anglers and their families can enjoy together in the next couple of months. All of us at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wish you peace and […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, December 10, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

