Plan To Get Decommissioned Nuclear Submarine In OKC

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his tax records to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries." "A long line of...
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday night for releasing text messages they sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The messages — provided to the committee by Meadows and read...
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
Additional data from Pfizer's clinical trial of its oral Covid-19 antiviral drug confirm the treatment's high level of effectiveness, the company said in a news release Tuesday. In the final analysis of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, the antiviral, called Paxlovid, was found to be 89 percent effective at preventing...
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has survived a three year journey and a roughly 2 million degree Fahrenheit environment to do what was previously thought impossible: enter the sun's atmosphere. The Parker Solar Probe launched in 2018. It has now circled the sun more than eight times and "touched" the sun...
Comments / 0