Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots. The council had until now only recommended...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19#Amsterdam#Reuters#The Dutch Health Council#Vaccination
Black Voice News

COVID-19 Vaccines and Young Children in Riverside County and Elsewhere

Riverside County is experiencing a “somewhat stable” COVID-19 case rate, according to Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Public Health Officer. During the county’s weekly health update, Dr. Leung and Dr. Christopher Dael, Medical Director of Children’s Medical Services for RUHS Public Health answered questions from the public regarding COVID.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Wave 3

CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday all American adults receive a booster shot for additional protection. Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities, get a booster shot. Bardstown-area...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WJHL

Ballad Health: 4 children fighting COVID-19 within Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four pediatric patients remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday fighting the novel coronavirus, according to data from Ballad Health. Data also show a slight decrease recorded in Ballad facilities regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations; five fewer hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, and two fewer patients are fighting the virus in the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
republictimes.net

COVID-19 vaccination benefits children, families | For Your Health

It may be hard to believe that, after almost two years, COVID-19 is still a major issue in the U.S. and the world over. It continues to affect our health and health care and to disrupt our daily lives. And the emergence of new variants, like omicron, can add even more uncertainty about when we’ll be able to return to more normal routines.
KIDS
Times-Online

COVID-19 Booster Shot Recommendation Strengthened Due to Omicron Variant

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its recommendation for individuals 18 years and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot due to the recent emergence of the COVID-19 B.1.1.529 variant known as Omicron. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron as a Variant of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Metro International

German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 vaccine is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. STIKO said in a statement that it also recommended the vaccine for children who are in...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment authorized for young children and infants

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. were down 1.6% in trading on Friday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency authorization for its COVID-19 antibody therapy to include children younger than 12 years old. This is the first authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment for infants and children. Lilly said the therapy can now be used in high-risk children as a treatment or for post-exposure prophylaxis. The company also said that more than 700,000 patients have been treated with bamlanivimab or a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab. Lilly's stock is up 44.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

