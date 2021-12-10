Seiko Prospex Drops US-Exclusive Spring Drive Moon Watch

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. Just seven years after the Grand Seiko brand was launched, in 1960, to elevate Seiko watchmaking to unprecedented new heights of luxury, emerged a milestone wristwatch that was the first to embody the Grand Seiko design principles. Previously GS had focused primarily on developing better movements. The design cues that made up those new principles were specific instead to the look of the watches, to the design of the distinctive display and case shapes—and they have had a very good and consistent run ever since. Which gives new Grand Seikos a (cough) timeless quality rarely matched elsewhere, even amongst Swiss brands. Put simply, Grand Seiko is as comfortable with the look now as it was in 1967.

