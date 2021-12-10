ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines forced to axe flight routes in 2022 due to lack of planes

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kZqi_0dJJGI3A00

American Airlines has had to axe a number of international flight routes from its 2022 schedule due to a lack of planes.

Hong Kong services won’t resume next year, while the carrier is also dropping all flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland.

Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Prague, Czech Republic are also getting the chop.

The number of services to Shanghai and Beijing in China and Sydney, Australia are all being severely reduced; the launch of a proposed Seattle-Bangalore route has been pushed back.

AA has blamed its failure to operate a full schedule on planemaker Boeing and aircraft delivery delays.

“Continued delivery delays of Boeing 787 aircraft have provided unique challenges in planning international flying months in advance,” an airline spokesperson told View From The Wing .

“As a result, American will not resume service to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI), or Shannon, Ireland (SNN), in 2022. And as demand remains soft in Asia, American is discontinuing service to Hong Kong (HKG).

“American has also adjusted operations on some existing Asia and South America routes and reduced frequencies, allowing the airline to offer more options to customers next summer.”

The carrier has claimed that it is 13 aircraft behind on expected deliveries, having ordered a number of Boeing 787s in 2018.

However, View From The Wing has argued the lack of planes is as much due to AA as it is to Boeing – the carrier chose to retire all of its Boeing 757s and 767s, Embraer E-190s and Airbus A330s during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Will No Longer Fly to These 3 Cities, Starting Jan. 9

After more than a year and a half, the travel industry is beginning to get back on its feet as people start to take to the skies once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 2,040,364 travelers passed through security checkpoints on Dec. 12, which is up nearly two and a half times the 865,014 passengers recorded on the same date last year. But even as flights become full again, airlines are still coping with the new realities of the post-pandemic world and changing the way they operate as necessary—including where they fly. Now, Delta has become the latest airline to announce that, soon, it will no longer fly to certain cities. Read on to see which destinations are getting dropped from the carrier's route map early next month.
LIFESTYLE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Max 8 Flight To Hawaii Scare: Engine Shutdown, Diversion to Mainland

On Saturday, a Hawaii flight provided passengers with an unexpected scare when one of the engines had to be shut down over the Pacific Ocean en route to Honolulu. Luckily the plane returned safely to its origination point, Vancouver. The diversion was confirmed by flight tracking company FlightAware. The airline...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Australia#Aa#Planemaker Boeing#Edi#Hkg#767s#Embraer
CNN

Omicron and Delta be damned: Americans won't stop flying

Khalid Usman is a partner with Oliver Wyman's transportation and services practice and a former airline executive. Dr. Bruce Hamory, Oliver Wyman's chief medical officer, was chief medical officer for Geisinger Health System and a professor of medicine at Penn State, where he specialized in infectious diseases and epidemiology. Andrew Buchanan is a vice president for Oliver Wyman's transportation and services practice and a former airline executive. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Sydney
Country
China
eturbonews.com

Alaska Airlines and oneworld announce new West Coast international flights

New service includes Portland-London on British Airways and Seattle-Helsinki on Finnair. oneworld airlines will fly 100 weekly nonstops this summer between West Coast and Europe. Ready to start planning that long-awaited, much-deserved vacation or trip to Europe and destinations beyond? Alaska Airlines and our fellow oneworld member airlines – including...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

30 Years Ago A Boeing 747 Flew Supersonic In A Dive

Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of an interesting event: a Boeing 747 going supersonic. Reports from 1991 suggest that the aircraft reached a speed of Mach 1.25 while rapidly descending due to a malfunction. While this was never confirmed, this could be the fastest a commercial Queen of the Skies has ever flown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

First business jet A220-100 carries out maiden flight

Airbus has conducted the first flight of a business jet variant of its A220-100, which the airframer has branded as the ACJ TwoTwenty. The aircraft, MSN50062, took off from Montreal’s Mirabel airport on 14 December with two test pilots and a flight-test engineer on board. Airbus is intending to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Virgin Australia drops Delta for new United Airlines partnership

Virgin Australia will end its long-standing relationship with Delta Air Lines in early 2022, with United Airlines stepping in to become Virgin's new US partner. Commencing in April 2022, the alliance will include codeshare flights as well as reciprocal loyalty benefits for members of Virgin's Velocity Frequent Flyer and United's MileagePlus programs.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Delayed, Experts Warn

No matter how many times you've double- and triple-checked to make sure you have everything in order for your upcoming flight, flight delays are out of your hands. Your plane could be held up for a number of reasons, from bad weather to a staffing shortage. And some carriers are simply more prone to delays than others. But no matter what airline you're flying with, there is one thing you should never do when your flight has been delayed. Read on to find out what common mistake to avoid the next time you're traveling.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy