More than 90% of people who lost power due to Storm Arwen have had their supply restored, but 45,000 are still in the dark, the Business Secretary has said.The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said on Tuesday afternoon that thousands of engineers were on the ground in northern England and Scotland fixing faults, but those still affected should “make alternative arrangements for accommodation”.Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted that teams had been “working tirelessly to restore power in affected areas”, adding: “Operators have reassured me they are doing all they can to prioritise the vulnerable and those who have been without power for a...

