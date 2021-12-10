ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal student loan repayment to resume in February

By Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago

Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment over the last 18 months will need to resume making payments soon, with interest beginning in February, according to KHEAA.

KHEAA advises borrowers to make sure their loan servicer has their current contact information. If you don’t know who your loan servicer is, you can find it by logging into your account at studentaid.gov. The information will be under the My Aid section.

Your loan servicer can also help if you expect to have trouble restarting repayment of your loans. In that case, contact your loan servicer as soon as possible. They can help you find the repayment plan that best fits your finances and could reduce your monthly payment.

KHEAA a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

The agency also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans on behalf of its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

Laurinburg Exchange

