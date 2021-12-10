ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen Charged In Hugo Murder

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a teenager in connection with a murder...

easttexasradio.com

Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
WISH-TV

Girl charged as adult sentenced to 50 years for 2 murders in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman who turned 18 in June was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being charged as an adult with three counts of murder, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office. Jaelynn Billups also was found guilty of five other criminal charges after...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Bond Set For Accused Mesquite Cop Killer

The man charged with killing Mesquite Police Sergeant Richard Houston is out of the hospital and behind bars. Jamie Jaramillo is under a $2 million bond and is in a cell by himself, away from other inmates. He’s charged with the Capital Murder of a Peace Officer, and prosecutors have not announced whether they seek the death penalty.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Valeria Smith Sentenced To Prison Time In Connection With Stepmother’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after her father was found guilty of first-degree murder, Valeria Smith was back in court for her sentencing. But instead of walking free on Monday, the judge decided to hold her to the terms of a plea agreement that stated she would get 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection to stepmother’s murder. Besides the prison sentence, 31-year-old Valeria Smith was also ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. WJZ spoke with her attorney just hours after the sentencing. Brandon...
BALTIMORE, MD
easttexasradio.com

Two Dead, One Critical In Bowie County Shooting

Monday evening, after a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex, police say they arrived on the scene shortly after 5:00 pm and found one man dead on the front lawn and two more critically injured inside. Paramedics took them to the hospital, where one died. Authorities have made no arrests, and they have no suspect identified.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Charged With Killing East Texas Pastor Ruled Incompetent For Trial

They ruled the man indicted in Smith County for Capital Murder for killing the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church as incompetent to stand trial. Reportedly 22-year-old Mytrez Woolen of Arlington was hiding in the church’s bathroom when confronted and held at gunpoint by the church’s pastor, Mark McWilliams. Investigators say that Woolen took the gun away after a struggle and fatally shot McWilliams.
