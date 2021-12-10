ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

New Official For City Of Paris

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

The City of Paris has hired an Assistant City Manager. Robert Vine most...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Paris, TX
Government
City
Paris, TX
City
Dayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Airport Departments

Comments / 0

Community Policy