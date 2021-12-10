ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

Lamar County COVID Update

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris-Lamar County Health District reports three new positive PCR COVID...

Vaccine Clinic At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs offers a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9am to 12pm in the main lobby of the hospital . The available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. This includes all three brands of boosters for fully vaccinated people. Appointments are not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger. There will be no clinic on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.
This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 49,242,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a […]
Wednesday Covid-19 Report Card

348 new Covid-19 cases were shown on the Thursday report card with 169 recoveries. Potter County saw 147 cases with 2 new deaths and 68 recoveries. Randall County had 201 with 1 new death and 101 recoveries. The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 20.78% with there being 3,935 active...
Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron. Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states. Early reports from South African doctors say omicron cases are generally mild, but global experts warn it's still too early to tell.
Warren County reports another COVID death on Saturday, Dec. 4, update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported resident as a result of COVID-19 infection. This individual was in their early 60s and died in a hospital. This person lived at home before contracting COVID-19 and had not been vaccinated. Warren County Health Services and the...
Red River and Cass Counties Passed Resolutions Opposing Marvin Nichols Reservoir

The Commissioners of Red River and Cass Counties passed resolutions opposing the Marvin Nichols Reservoir and calling for it to be removed from the Texas state water plan. These votes demonstrate growing momentum against the proposed reservoir, which would permanently alter the Northeast Texas landscape and negatively impact the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Texans.
This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Collin County School Threats

Frisco Lone Satr high school canceled classes and events Monday because of social media and email threats. Schools will remain closed Tuesday, but learning will continue independently under the guidance of teachers. One threat was received Sunday night and another Friday night. The Frisco PD was present at the Lone Star campus on Monday to investigate the origin of the social media post and email.
Riverside County public health leaders, CVUSD provide COVID-19 update

Leaders of the Riverside County Public Health Department, the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation and the Coachella Valley Unified School District held a press conference Wednesday outside the school district’s office in Thermal to provide an update on the latest county COVID-19 vaccination statistics and applaud CVUSD’s staff vaccine mandate, which county officials say is the strongest of any school district in the county. The CVUSD school board announced in November that it would require all staff members,...
The first look at data from U.S. Omicron infections

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An initial look at U.S. cases of the Omicron variant finds so far the strain has caused a mild COVID-19 infection. The CDC released a report based on the initial 43 cases of detected in the country. Only one of those patients landed in the hospital and none have died. Of this group, a third had traveled internationally. Almost 80 percent of those patients were vaccinated. Several had received a booster.
7 states seeing high or moderate flu activity

For the week ending Dec. 4, seven states reported high or moderate flu activity, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Dec. 10. New Mexico reported high activity for the fifth consecutive week. In Georgia, flu activity was moderate for the fourth week in a row. Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, New York and South Carolina also reported moderate flu activity for the week of Dec. 4.
