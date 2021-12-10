Lamar County COVID Update

COVID-19 activity is back on the rise in Tarrant County, and there’s a confirmed case of the Omicron variant. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja says the community spread level is back up to “high,” with 110 cases per 100,000 people.
State health officials today reported 3,628 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals throughout Illinois. That's up 115 patients from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 743 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. IDPH officials are also reporting 28 more residents have died of...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs offers a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9am to 12pm in the main lobby of the hospital . The available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. This includes all three brands of boosters for fully vaccinated people. Appointments are not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger. There will be no clinic on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.
After adding over 700,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 780,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 49,242,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a […]
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 49,242,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 84,282 COVID-19 […]
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
348 new Covid-19 cases were shown on the Thursday report card with 169 recoveries. Potter County saw 147 cases with 2 new deaths and 68 recoveries. Randall County had 201 with 1 new death and 101 recoveries. The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 20.78% with there being 3,935 active...
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron. Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states. Early reports from South African doctors say omicron cases are generally mild, but global experts warn it's still too early to tell.
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported resident as a result of COVID-19 infection. This individual was in their early 60s and died in a hospital. This person lived at home before contracting COVID-19 and had not been vaccinated. Warren County Health Services and the...
The Marion County Health Department's Lloyd White addressed the concerns of the new COVID variant Omicron and said it’s been labeled a variant of concern and that the FDA is looking at vaccine effective against it. He said the only way to stop variants is if everyone gets vaccinated, which he doesn’t think will happen.
The COVID-19 pandemic is now nearly two years old, and there's still no end in sight.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there are two key signs to look for down the line that are key indicators when the time comes that it does finally wind down.The …
The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Leaders of the Riverside County Public Health Department, the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation and the Coachella Valley Unified School District held a press conference Wednesday outside the school district’s office in Thermal to provide an update on the latest county COVID-19 vaccination statistics and applaud CVUSD’s staff vaccine mandate, which county officials say is the strongest of any school district in the county.
The CVUSD school board announced in November that it would require all staff members,...
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An initial look at U.S. cases of the Omicron variant finds so far the strain has caused a mild COVID-19 infection. The CDC released a report based on the initial 43 cases of detected in the country. Only one of those patients landed in the hospital and none have died. Of this group, a third had traveled internationally. Almost 80 percent of those patients were vaccinated. Several had received a booster.
United Memorial Medical Center, a hospital system with four locations in Houston, will lose its contracts with Medicare after several inspections found health and safety violations from failing to screen staff for COVID-19 to rusted equipment to cockroaches in the operating room, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
For the week ending Dec. 4, seven states reported high or moderate flu activity, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Dec. 10. New Mexico reported high activity for the fifth consecutive week. In Georgia, flu activity was moderate for the fourth week in a row. Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, New York and South Carolina also reported moderate flu activity for the week of Dec. 4.
