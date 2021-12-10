Medley-based company set to be acquired by Canadian corporation

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO