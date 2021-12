Duo 7000Apart have a new single out, and it’s a holiday track with a different take on what is the most wonderful time of year to some. “Reach Out” looks at the inverse side of things, and deals with people that don’t have someone to call, or might feel lonely or depressed during the winter’s cold. The song has an uplifting message, asking people to reach out to those who might be alone or lonely. In many ways, it embodies the spirit of the season, just from a different angle. Listen to “Reach Out” here below:

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO