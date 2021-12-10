Edge storage: Four key points

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator processors for edge computing is estimated to be currently worth some $20 billion and is set to double in five years, surpassing the spend on AI accelerators in the data center (across private and public clouds). The edge has distinct constraints that impact AI processors working in that environment: latency limits, power availability, safety-critical use cases, privacy and security concerns, and not least, data throughput in a typically small chip that falls within cost limits. A large but fragmented group of chip suppliers has emerged in a market that’s highly competitive but still in the early stages and yet to rationalize, making the right investment decision challenging.
