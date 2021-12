Like most, I spent some of my career with a big corporation. By 2008, I was Chief Innovation Officer at a company that was one of the largest issuers of credit cards to small businesses. As the recession hit, more and more of my colleagues were being laid off. Finally, on one Friday, it was my turn. On my way home from being laid off, I deposited a check for my full home equity line of credit that had been sitting in my desk, unused, for the last 7 years. I started my company, MultiFunding LLC the next day.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO