Diving into my son's ADHD diagnosis allowed me to see my own struggles

By @laura_yuen
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of those books so engrossing that I didn't see the twist coming. The neuropsychologist who diagnosed my first-born son with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) recommended it so I could better understand how my oldest was wired. The title, "Smart But Scattered," seemed like a brilliant description for...

