Jabil upgraded to buy at Goldman on exposure to Tesla, Rivian

By Chris Ciaccia
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJabil (NYSE:JBL) shares are up more than 2% to $63.27 after Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to buy, noting the company's exposure to the electric vehicle market, in particular, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Analyst Mark Delaney put a new price target on Jabil (JBL) of $75 per share,...

