Family Relationships

I’m Just Not A Holiday Mother

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not a holiday mother. I realized this early in the morning on Halloween this year, when I was prowling my kitchen in the manner of a lioness who didn't want to prepare cute seasonal snacks ahead of the evening, but felt a sense of obligation. I’m not good at this,...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
romper.com

Honestly, Crying It Out Is A Gift For Tired Parents & We Should Celebrate It More

I am of the opinion that all new parents should be told — by everyone! constantly! — that all you have to do is survive for 16 weeks. If your baby wakes up every three hours that whole time and you fantasize frequently about sustaining a low-key injury that would require a hospital stay purely for the rest it would guarantee? All you have to do is survive. Cling to hope, ask for help, and survive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

I'm Living in Dresses This Holiday Season—13 That Get All the Compliments

These days, it seems like I spend half of my time in a dress. With a calendar full of various holiday events—from large-scale fashion parties to small gatherings with friends—this month has been a never-ending roller coaster of social soirées. It takes a lot of shopping and outfit coordination to come out each time with a thrilling look, but I also get a little help from my collection of dresses.
APPAREL
romper.com

I Rewatched Elf As A Mom And Let's Just Say I Enjoyed It More Than My Kids

I just want to get this out of the way right off the top: I’m a former Christmas movie hater. Truly could not stand the stuff, made me sick. This can probably be chalked up to growing up in a Muslim household but I don’t want to downplay the key role that my innate cynicism played either. Up until my 30s, only two holiday movies ever broke through my Grinchy heart. The first was Fred Claus starring Vince Vaughn, which I once watched, two sedatives deep, on an airplane and cried so hard that an old lady eventually walked over to me and whispered, “It’s only a movie.” The second was Elf.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Holiday Season#Christmas#Holiday Magic#Cooking
goodhousekeeping.com

How I'm Remembering Lost Loved Ones This Holiday

The Christmas tree topper was staring at me. In its reflection, I saw a jagged prism, a shattered person. It was the first holiday after my father-in-law’s death from Covid, and I had reluctantly gone to rummage through the red and green storage containers that held my family's beloved holiday decorations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
yourteenmag.com

Our Holiday Traditions Are Changing—But I’m Still Finding the Joy

The tree-decorating tradition in our house has always been the same: We set aside a Saturday night when we can all be home to decorate the tree together. Every year, I buy each of my kids a new ornament to add to their collection. I order pizza, make Chex Mix and chips and dip, and there is always lots of candy. Christmas movies playing in the background while we share this holiday tradition together.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Celebrate Baby's First Christmas With These 30 Instagram Captions

From the moment your precious bundle of joy arrives earth side, it can be hard not to shout it from the rooftops. They’re just so cute, so snuggly, and their adorable photos are just too charming not to share with the entire world on social media. This is especially true at Christmastime when you capture a photo of your new baby’s eyes as they light up at the sight of a sparkling tree or they play in piles of wrapping paper for the very first time. You can mark the joyous occasion with one of these Instagram captions to celebrate baby’s first Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Philly

The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.  “I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.  Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.    “Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was...
ASTON, PA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
romper.com

I Embraced The Santa Lie & Honestly I Recommend It

Just before I had my first kid I made a list of all the things I would never do as a parent. At the top was a promise not to lie to my children about the big four: god, sex, drugs and Santa Claus. Several years and two kids later I’ve kept pretty steady on the first three but I’ve completely caved on the fourth.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Sacramento

‘A Blessing Upon Blessing’: Single Parents Get Much-Needed Holiday Help

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Holiday presents sat piled up with some in gift bags, some topped off with bows and others just too big to wrap. “It’s just absolutely amazing what they do for us,” said Mary Baker. Baker appreciates all of it. She’s a single Mom raising her nine-year-old daughter. She was selected by non-profit Single Mom Strong this year for their Holiday Adopt-a-Family program. “Not only do I not have to worry about cooking, I also don’t have to worry about, am I going to pay my phone bill or am I going to make sure that my kid has something...
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

Christmas Eve and NYE aren’t federal holidays, but will feel like it in 2021

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more 2021 has been another exhausting year as the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world. Just when it looked like we could have a relatively normal holiday season, the Omicron variant appeared. Now we’re all making difficult decisions about where to go and what to do over Christmas and New Year’s. To complicate matters further, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year. Therefore, most businesses and federal offices will observe the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. But...
CHRISTMAS
CBS DFW

Families Prepare To Stay Safe From COVID-19 During Holiday Season

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Holiday travel has picked up and health experts say so has COVID-19. As cases continue to rise, families getting together with loved ones say they have a plan to keep everyone safe. “There’s more precautions, we are all getting tested just so we can go into it and not really worry about [COVID] and just have fun,” Erin Cooper said. Nearly nine million Texans will be hitting the roads, the sky, or other forms of transportation this holiday season – 32% more than last year. Christian Grisales, from Dallas County Health and Human Services, says because of this, cases will...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
romper.com

Fill Your Kids Stockings With These Holiday Themed Pop-Its

The coolest boredom buster since the fidget spinner, pop-its are a fun toy craze that you’re likely to find at the top of your kid’s Christmas list this year. Called many things, depending on who you ask — poppers, fidget pops, bubble poppers, poppy pops, pop-pops — there’s no denying that a holiday-themed pop-it is an easy go-to stocking stuffer that your kids will absolutely love.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I'm Indecisive When It Comes to Holiday Gifts, But These Were an Easy Yes

I'll be the first to admit how indecisive I get around this time of year. I spend all of November and December feeling inundated with fresh new arrivals, gift guides, and stories surrounding the holidays, which makes the decisions harder every single time. I'm still struggling to narrow down my long list of gift ideas, but I did come across some items at Buckle that would make the perfect presents for the people in my life. The gift guide features high-waisted denim, beanies, sunglasses, and even some men's gifts. If you're still shopping for gifts, keep scrolling to see some sweet finds that I didn't have to think twice about adding to my cart.
LIFESTYLE
townline.org

I’M JUST CURIOUS: 12 birds of Christmas

Merry Christmas! What does that have to do with all those birds in the song The 12 Days of Christmas? What’s the story behind that? Well, I just read about all this in, yes, The Farmer’s Almanac newsletter. I learned it was first published in England in 1780,...
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
romper.com

17 Activities To Help You Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Kids

Some people think of New Year’s Eve as a time to kick off the new year ahead, but I prefer to think of it as one big, lavish last hurrah of the holiday season. It’s the official end of glittery lights everywhere, gifts galore, and a hum of general merriment everywhere you go, so it makes sense to wrap it all up with a shiny, festive bow in the form of a memorable celebration. Even when you have little ones, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve with kids so that you can end the year on a high note.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

