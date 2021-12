FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Monday confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat aimed at Fairfield High School students last Friday, according to authorities. On Friday, Fairfield High School staff learned of a potential threat to the school and students. The tip came from an anonymous source and was immediately reported to Fairfield police. Officers from the Youth Services Unit investigated, but had little to go on. Precautions were put in place for the following school week as the investigation continued. On Sunday, social media posts about the threat circulated and were forwarded to school...

