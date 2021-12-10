ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Portugal's EDP, China Three Gorges change partnership terms

By Sergio Goncalves
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RMs5_0dJJAlWX00
The logo of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal is seen at the company's offices in Oviedo, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso/File Photo

LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's main utility EDP (EDP.LS) said on Thursday that it changed the terms of a 10-year strategic partnership with its largest shareholder, China Three Gorges (CTG), to give each company greater flexibility and autonomy to grow globally.

CTG first bought 21.4% of EDP in December 2011 for 2.7 billion euros ($3.04 billion), stepping in when Portugal privatised the company to raise funds after an international bailout to stabilise government finances.

Although EDP shareholders blocked a 9 euro billion takeover bid in April 2019 by the Chinese giant, the two companies agreed to maintain their partnership with a focus on joint growth in Latin America.

Without providing details of the modifications to the partnership, which are effective from Friday, EDP said the changes were aimed at promoting flexibility for the growth strategies of both companies.

"Considering the increasingly global positioning of both companies, and, in particular, EDP's recent entry into the Asian market, EDP and CTG have agreed to update the terms of the strategic partnership," EDP said in a statement.

Its subsidiary EDP Renewables (EDPR.LS) bought a majority stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group in early November, creating a platform for the Portuguese company to accelerate growth in Asia. read more

Sunseap's portfolio includes 5.5 GW of renewable projects at different stages of development in nine markets: Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Japan and Taiwan.

EDP Renewables has a portfolio with a total capacity of 13 GW, mainly in Europe, the United States and Brazil.

In a separate statement, EDP said that the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has increased its stake in the Portuguese company to 5% from 2% previously.

CTG is the largest shareholder with a 19.03% stake.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Nathan Allen and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Spain and Portugal still keen to welcome Expats in 2022, despite visa changes

Summary: Changes to 'retirement' visas show that both Spain and Portugal are still keen to encourage immigration in 2022. However, the changes mean that would-be Expats will need to double-check their budgets, as visa and Expat advice service Where Can I Live highlights the importance of adhering to the latest guidelines.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#China Three Gorges#Lisbon#Ctg#Chinese#Edp#Southeast Asian#Sunseap Group#Portuguese#Gw
Reuters

Wheat eases on Australia harvest and Black Sea exports

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Wednesday as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to recent technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Soybeans edged higher, with strength in soymeal again offsetting weakness in soyoil, while corn...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Putin and Xi cement partnership in face of Western pressure

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia and China should stand firm in rejecting Western interference and defending each other's security interests, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed in a video call on Wednesday. Their conversation, eight days after Putin spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden in a similar format,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Dutch explore nuclear 'taboo' as part of energy transition

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Netherlands may build two nuclear reactors, its government-in-waiting said on Wednesday, signalling a possible radical shift in energy policy as it seeks to keep a transition to a carbon-neutral economy on track. The country aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Reuters

UAE investors to take stake in Abu Dhabi chemicals projects

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eight UAE-based investors have signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Co (TA’ZIZ)  to take a stake of up to 20% in chemicals projects worth 15 billion dirhams ($4 billion) in an industrial chemicals zone in Abu Dhabi. In the first domestic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gazprom's European gas export growth slows to 4.8%

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The pace of Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) natural gas exports' growth to Europe has been gradually slowing in recent months to just under 5% from double digits seen earlier in the year, according to data from the Russian gas giant released on Wednesday. Russia's natural gas exports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Health tech firm Innovaccer valued at $3.2 billion after Mubadala-led funding

(Reuters) - Healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc on Wednesday raised $150 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, bringing the San Francisco-based firm’s valuation to $3.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the healthcare sector’s migration to the virtual realm, resulting in companies doubling down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Advent-backed fintech Ebanx acquired Remessa Online for $212 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian fintech Ebanx, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm Advent International, has acquired international money transfer firm Remessa Online for over 1.2 billion reais ($211.74 million), according to a statement on Wednesday. Ebanx’s co-founder Joao Del Valle said in the statement that Remessa Online’s remittance...
BUSINESS
Reuters

More firms in lithium supply chain join industry association

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Twelve more companies in the lithium supply chain including Rio Tinto (RIO.L), BASF (BASFn.DE) and Sibanye Stillwater (SSWJ.J) have joined a global trade association for the material used to make batteries for electric vehicles. They, alongside others such as Savannah Resources (SAVS.L), SVOLT Energy Technology,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan overstated some construction order data for years, PM says

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister said on Wednesday that the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders for years, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. Officials and analysts said the builders involved were...
WORLD
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
WORLD
Reuters

India outlines $10 bln plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal...
INDIA
Reuters

Airlines place their bets, looking past pandemic to renew fleets

PARIS/SINGAPORE/SEATTLE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - As the world hunkers down for Omicron, some investors might expect the global jet market to be withering away. Far from it. Business has begun humming again as airlines look to snap up the greener passenger and freight planes they believe will give them an edge in a post-pandemic recovery driven by predicted travel demand plus the relentless rise of online shopping.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy