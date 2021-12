PORT ALLEGANY — Katie Sheeler’s dominant first quarter led Otto-Eldred to a road win over Port Allegany. Sheeler was unstoppable in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the team’s 17 points in that frame, including two 3-pointers. She cooled down after that, but there wasn’t much more damage to do. She hit a three in the second and third quarter and scored again in the fourth to score in every quarter.

