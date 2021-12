The Dallas Cowboys came away with yet another statement win on the season, as they picked up a 27-20 road victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 14. The theme for the Cowboys in this win centered on their success in winning the line of scrimmage battle on both sides of the ball with relative ease. On offense, five different players combined to total for 122 rushing yards, which sure continued to exhaust the front seven of Washington.

