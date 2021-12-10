Dean Karau column: The McClure Opera House, Kewanee's first big public venue

The hard work of growing Kewanee began soon after its founding in 1854. There were homes and businesses to build, water to be hauled and then wells to be dug, fences to be put up, crops to be sowed and harvested, trees to be planted – as one early Kewaneean told an Eastern friend enquiring what they did to “amuse” themselves on the prairie, “[b]less you, we can’t find half time enough for all we want to do, and I catch myself wishing every day that there were ten days in a week!”

But as busy as they were, those villagers knew they needed the roses of life as well as the bread. So they found many ways of “amusing” themselves. There was a lyceum where issues of the day were discussed and debated. The churches held fairs and hosted other activities. They held dances, listened to local musicians, and watched their own theater groups at the Kewanee House and in a few small halls, such as Cutter’s Hall, built on second floors above businesses in the developing town.

The Civil War then became the all-encompassing focal point of the nation. But after the war ended, cities large and small began building opera houses, public halls, and fraternal lodge auditoriums as gathering places for any event requiring seating for hundreds or more, like graduations, celebrations, lecturers, performer - even a periodic opera!

Similarly, Kewanee businesses built larger halls above them, groups such as the Odd Fellows built spaces for larger gatherings, and the new Kewanee Public Library’s large space was used for events (the latter was even listed as an “opera house” in the city directory, though it really was only an open space).

By the early 1890s, Kewaneeans clamored for an opera house. But it wasn’t until 1898 that George A. Johnston from St. Louis decided to build such an edifice at 116-118 N. Main Street. Frank A. Cahow was named the manager, but during construction, Cahow bought the operation from Johnston, who stayed on to work as the scenic artist. (Johnston later was responsible for other opera houses around the Midwest.)

The interior of the opera house was 60 ft. wide and had a seating capacity of 900. It was illuminated with both gas and electric lighting. The stage was 32 ft. wide, 31 ft. deep and 26 ft. high. It had a rigging loft, three trap doors, a scene room, and space for a seven-person, hometown Kewanee orchestra. Construction costs totaled $22,000.

Before opening night, the house was sold out, and there had been a run on flowers to fete the first performance. On September 6, the new opera house opened, featuring Lincoln J. Carter’s Civil War drama, CHATTANOOGA, about the early days of the war.

Touring companies which had by-passed Kewanee in the past now regularly stopped in the city, and local talent had a fine performance venue. The opera house was welcomed by the city, and it was a resounding success.

But six months later in February 1899, the opera house burned to the ground. Only the walls were left standing. (Later that spring, Library Hall also experienced a fire but survived, although requiring major repairs.)

By April, construction was underway to rebuild the opera house. Johnston was again in charge of construction, and soon Cahow took on a new partner, Kewaneean Thomas McClure. They promised a larger and more striking building. Among other improvements, the capacity was increased to 1,000, the building was widened, and the stage was enlarged.

By fall, the new opera house was completed and Kewaneeans enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment. Closed over the hot summer months, the opera house booked 70 - 90 outside performances a year while also booking local talent from organizations such as the Y.M.C.A.

McClure eventually bought Cahow’s interest, and the business became McClure’s Opera House.

Thomas McClure died in 1903, and his son, Fred, took over directing the affairs of the opera house. But by 1907, the Kewanee Opera House was incorporated and purchased the operation, changing the name to the Kewanee Opera House.

By 1910, Frank Thielen of Aurora and Willard J. West of Kewanee became the managers of the opera house. They led a complete overhaul of the building and accoutrements, with the intent of offering vaudeville and “moving pictures.”

Improvements included frescos painted on walls, cork matting laid down on the aisles and stairways, new “art” doors were installed, and a new stage floor was laid.

On June 6, 1910, the newly-named Grand Theatre opened its doors. Thielen and West’s opening night’s entertainment included four different moving pictures, a troupe of bicyclists, a singing trio, and a lady impersonator.

The Grand Theatre continued on for another decade and a half. But newer and better venues were built and, in 1926, it was sold to W. T. Pierce and Fred Shaver. The building was seldom used except for occasional speeches and boxing matches. By 1930, the Grand Theatre sat vacant.

In 1933, the empty building was leveled by a fire. The owners estimated a loss of $60,000 to $80,000, but insurance would cover less than $10,000. They had no plans to re-build.

While the building and the business operated for most of its life under the name Grand Theatre, many still recall Kewanee’s first opera house, its first significant entertainment venue, by the name McClure’s Opera House. At the time it was built, it was a grand structure for a growing city.