A woman from Monmouth County was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she drove through a stop sign in Toms River and her vehicle was hit by a garbage truck, police said. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Windsor Avenue and an investigation revealed that a 37-year-old Keansburg woman was traveling north on Garfield when she failed to stop at the controlled intersection, according to a statement from the Toms River Police.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO