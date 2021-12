Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer to that question — plus, a look ahead towards the future. So what is the first order of business that we’ve got right now? It’s as simple as getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re on an extended hiatus that won’t be over until we get around to the spring. That’s a LONG time to wait, and it’s also somewhat atypical for the show to do this given the fact that we saw a lot of new episodes in the past airing in the winter.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO