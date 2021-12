Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez knows a thing or two about getting into the holiday spirit. He has starred in and produced the Christmas television movies A Very Merry Toy Store and Feliz NavidDAD, "I love this genre," he says. Lopez continues with his latest film, Holiday in Santa Fe, premiering on Lifetime on December 10. The 48-year-old plays Tony Ortega, a hopeless romantic who helps run his family's holiday décor business. Ortega quickly falls for an attractive executive who wants to acquire the company. Lopez spoke about what makes this holiday movie different, his own family's traditions and more.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO