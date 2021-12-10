ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. announced that it has extended the expiration...

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Enters Partnership with Plungie

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward"), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced an agreement with Plungie, an Australia-based fabricator of monolithic concrete pools, to outfit all future installations in North America exclusively with Hayward pool equipment.
BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that
SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols "SURG" and "SURGW," respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (IVCPU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IVCPU), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share
James Maritime Holdings, Inc Announces the Acquisition of Gladiator Solutions, Inc

Gladiator Solutions, Inc., Leading Provider of Lightweight Body Armor Technology Designed For Law Enforcement And Civilian Use To Become The Centerpiece of JMTM's Portfolio. CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14,...
Going Up: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces November Results With Record Breaking Gross Profit Margin

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of November 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 56%. This represented a significant monthly increase in gross margin of 20% year over year and 66% over 2019 as well as the largest gross margin the Company has ever achieved. The wholesale branded division at City Trees remained hot with monthly net revenue growth of 91% year over year and 132% over 2019.
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.)

IAnthus Provides Update on the Florida Regulatory Approval for the Recapitalization Transaction Change of Ownership. NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). On November 4, 2021, iAnthus announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (the "OMMU"), by notice dated October 29, 2021, approved the variance request pursuant to Section 381.986(8)(e) of the Florida Statutes filed by the Company's subsidiary, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC d/b/a GrowHealthy ("McCrory's") to approve the prospective change of beneficial ownership of McCrory's contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction (the "Variance Request").
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Announces $1B Share Buyback

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) recently authorized a new share repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion to begin upon completion of the current $500 million authorization and to be executed by December 31, 2026. The new authorization is a continuation of the company's updated capital allocation strategy, which was announced in October 2020, and reaffirms the company's commitment to supplement organic growth initiatives with shareholder distributions, including our recently announced dividend growth plan, to maximize value creation over time.
Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Announces Planned CFO Retirement

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, has made the decision to retire at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Mr. Wehlitz will remain in his role through the completion of the Company's fiscal 2021 annual financial filings and will serve as an advisor to the Company following his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Torrid is conducting a search for Mr. Wehlitz's successor and will consider internal and external candidates.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA (Ethos) Announces First Deal in Turkey with Servislet, a Tech Company with a Mission to Accelerate the Digitalisation of Automotive Industry Manufacturers and Dealers, in the Sum of $12 Million USD

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021-- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA announced a new long-term financing partnership with Servislet, Ankara, with a significant capital infusion of $12 Million USD, that will continue for several years. The project and investment by Ethos will enable Servislet to finance programmes aligned with their project plan. Servislet focus on the automotive industry after-sales market, brands, spare part manufacturers, service providers and sell-off locations who all have digitalisation problems. The main component of this problem is the vertical integration of manufacturers – selloff locations and marketplaces.
Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a
Form 425 First Reserve Sustainabl Filed by: First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 14, 2021. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203) 661-6601. Check the appropriate box below if the...
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Entheon Biomedical Corp., (Formerly, MPV Exploration Inc.)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 600,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Entheon Biomedical Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.2% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 3,200,000 Shares and 1,100,000 Warrants representing approximately 5.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 7.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI)
UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from
BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from
