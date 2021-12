XpresSpa has pivoted its business from an airport spa business to an airport Covid testing business. XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) is a small cap company with locations at multiple airports primarily in the United States. Prior to Covid, XSPA was utilizing these locations to provide spa services - massages, etc. - to travelers. Understandably, the advent of Covid in early 2020 was devastating to this business. However, management executed an adroit pivot and began utilizing its sites for Covid testing. This was a challenging transition which involved a makeover of the sites as well as the execution of contracts with airports, airlines and governmental entities. The strategy bore fruit in the third quarter of 2021 producing a solid 5 cents a share in earnings. 95 per cent of XSPA's third quarter revenue was generated by its testing business designated as XpresCheck as explained here.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO