Iowa State

Rain & heavy snow begin across Iowa today

By Megan Salois
 5 days ago

11 AM UPDATE: Updated totals and timing images.

The most significant winter storm of the season thus far is still on track to impact parts of Iowa today through tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 AM on Friday through 6 AM Saturday in Pocahontas & Kossuth County. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from noon Friday until 6 AM Saturday for Humboldt, Calhoun, Carroll, Franklin, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Hamilton, Hardin, Webster & Wright Counties.

A surface low-pressure system coming in out of the Rockies and High Plains will deepen and intensify as it comes out of the Plains and heads towards Iowa. A band of snow first develops across Nebraska to northwest Iowa and Southern Minnesota this morning.

A warm front will bring warmer temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s across Southern and Central Iowa, so rain will move in first this afternoon across and up to the I-80 line. Snow will continue to fall from Fort Dodge and north through the afternoon.

Some dry air may fill in across Central Iowa through the evening ahead of snow rotating in and through across all of Central Iowa. The Des Moines Metro will see snow wrapping in from the west after midnight tonight. It will bring a quick hit of snow overnight.

Snow will be heaviest in northwest to northern Iowa with totals 5+ common. South of Fort Dodge and east of Carroll, totals will range from 1 to 4″. Des Moines will receive right around an inch of snow overnight with a dusting in Southern Iowa.

It will be windy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. We return to daytime highs in the 50s as soon as Sunday and significant warming through Wednesday of next week.

