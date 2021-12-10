ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco (COST) Shares Edge Higher on Solid Results, Analyst Sees Focus Shifting to Membership Fee Increase

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ: COST) are up nearly 2% in pre-open...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (IVCPU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IVCPU), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Syneos (SYNH) to Neutral

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded Syneos (NASDAQ: SYNH) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Gil Blum lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $27.00 (from $50.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Colliers Securities Starts Generac Holdings (GNRC) at Buy

Colliers Securities analyst Donovan Schafer initiates coverage on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: R5 Capital Downgrades Costco Wholesale (COST) to Hold

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin downgraded Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL

