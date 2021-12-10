ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Gift This Christmas

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

The total value of all cryptocurrencies has risen from $14 billion to over $2 trillion over the last five years. The potential for more returns could make it a gift that keeps on giving.

However, crypto prices can be quite volatile, so gifting some cryptocurrency is a great way for someone to learn the ins and outs before they commit hard-earned money to this risky market .

That said, here's why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) would make great gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ3Lo_0dJJ574400

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most widely held cryptocurrency, with a market value of $967 billion at the time of writing, representing 40% of the crypto market. Its size and value makes it one of the best coins to hold.

It's about the network effect . Bitcoin has been around longer than all the other coins, which has led to more people transacting with it. Bitcoin's popularity is why it's the most widely accepted cryptocurrency for payment at merchants and online stores, which makes it more valuable for people to hold in their digital wallets. A total of 2,979 stores and markets accept Bitcoin and altcoins for payment, according to data from Cryptwerk. Out of that number, Bitcoin is accepted at 2,757 stores.

Bitcoin's growing acceptance as a form of payment could lead to growing demand and push the value up further over time. The number of digital wallet addresses with a non-zero balance that hold Bitcoin increased from 28.1 million to 32.7 million between the end of 2019 through 2020, according to data from Glassnode. That still leaves hundreds of millions of people that could one day enter the market and create new demand for the most popular coin and drive its value up even higher.

Ethereum

Ether (ETH) is the cryptocurrency behind Ethereum. It is the second most valuable cryptocurrency, making up about 22% of the total market.

Many investors are buying Ethereum, which has soared nearly 800% in value over the last year, because the technology behind ETH enables more use cases than Bitcoin, including applications in gaming, finance, private transactions, and non-fungible assets.

There is also a pending upgrade to the Ethereum protocol. Ethereum 2.0 should make it faster at processing transactions. It's currently capable of processing between 15 to 45 transactions per second -- much faster than Bitcoin's processing time of about three transactions per second. It also promises to make Ethereum more secure against attacks and more energy efficient.

It's for these reasons that ETH has outperformed Bitcoin over the last year and why some believe ETH may one day surpass Bitcoin in market value.

Solana

If investors are interested in ETH for its greater utility value over Bitcoin, then investors should love Solana even more than ETH. It enables a large ecosystem of over 400 applications, including decentralized finance, the largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (OpenSea), and various apps and games.

Solana is also valued for its speed. It is faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum, currently processing up to 2,500 transactions per second, and Solana does this at a relatively low cost.

The knock against cryptocurrencies is slow transaction speeds. Major credit cards can handle thousands of transactions per second. This is a major hurdle digital currencies must overcome to become a mainstream payment method, but it's Solana's edge in speed that has many crypto fans excited about its prospects.

Solana has soared in value since the beginning of 2020, with its market cap increasing from $1 billion to $59 billion. It's currently the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, so it's large enough to start gaining widespread adoption as a form of payment but still small enough to offer potentially better returns than Bitcoin or Ethereum.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

John Ballard owns shares of Bitcoin. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cryptocurrency#Btc#Getty Images
Complex

A Declaration From Elon Musk About Dogecoin Involving Tesla Helps Cryptocurrency More Than 30%

Elon Musk is one of the few people who can make people rich with a single tweet. On Tuesday, Time’s newly crowned Person of the Year tweeted that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” ultimately causing the Dogecoin cryptocurrency to soar 33%, according to Bloomberg. The announcement brought Doge up to $0.20, before the spike wore off and it landed at $0.18 soon after.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Best Metaverse Stock to Buy and Hold

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Unity Software ( U -0.97% ) has established...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

This Wallet Just Transferred $731M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $731,502,193 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 33syWeuEenZgCBLviSznVLSSpxBh1AKjch. $731 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3NhM7c1a6uVKfz73CXrZv2CMhUhFax9C4e. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Lose 99% of Its Value?

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $47M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,863,289 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $103M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $103,272,452 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6ed656cf8a148076d09a9ea38907e1b7241abd76. $103 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xab7b99998206d1ccf8b13b02b7566c267f4e2313. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
145K+
Followers
71K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy