Leadership Experts on What CEOs Can Learn From Better.com’s Zoom Layoff Disaster

By Sissi Cao
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a week and we still can’t get over Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s surreal Zoom call last Wednesday in which he heartlessly fired more than 900 employees in under three minutes. Leaked video of the Zoom call became comedy gold for internet meme creators as well as a cautionary tale...

The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research. The Drucker Institute is […]
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
CBS News

Better.com CEO apologizes for firing 900 workers via Zoom: "I blundered"

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered." Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers, which he blamed on issues such as the market and productivity. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.
rismedia.com

Better.com CEO ‘Taking Time Off’ Amid Zoom Firings Debacle

There is never a great way to tell someone they are out of a job. However, doing so over large video conferences during the holidays is proven to be a poor option for Better.com, which is now suffering more than just social media backlash. Amid a wave of scrutiny for...
Coinspeaker

Bill Gates Predicts Metaverse Will Reshape How Meetings Take Place in as Little as Three Years

As the metaverse becomes popular, ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates believes that the feature will host most office meetings in the near future. According to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the metaverse will host most office meetings within the next three years. Gates, who was the world’s richest individual throughout much of the ’90s and 2000s, made this assertion on his personal blog. As he put it:
therealdeal.com

Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga

After a week of controversy, Better.com appears to have decided it’s better off without its embattled CEO — at least, temporarily. The digital mortgage company’s board of directors said in an email Friday morning that Vishal Garg was “taking time off effective immediately,” according to a copy obtained by Vice. During his leave, CFO Kevin Ryan is assuming day-to-day operations.
Business Insider

How Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi went from doing research in a college lab to cofounding the $38 billion big data startup — and what he's learned about leadership along the way

CEO Ali Ghodsi cofounded $38 billion Databricks with University of California, Berkeley researchers. The most important groundwork for building company culture was a strong founding team, Ghodsi says. Databricks' next move will be growing its workforce. It's set to reach 3,000 employees this year. Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for...
fox13news.com

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologizes for firing 900 employees over Zoom

Vishal Garg, the CEO of mortgage company Better.com who was recently criticized after he reportedly informed roughly 900 employees of their termination over a Zoom call, has apologized for failing to show them "the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation." "I want to apologize for the way I handled the...
Observer

Better.com CEO Apologizes to Remaining Staff After Zoom Firing Spree

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apparently sorry about the way he handled the company’s dramatic mass layoffs last week, in which he fired 900 employees without notice during a three-minute Zoom conference. In a letter to the remaining Better employees on Tuesday, first leaked on tech worker social networking...
therealdeal.com

Better.com CEO apologizes for botching layoffs, anonymously leaking video

Mortgage originator Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has apologized for his handling of recent layoffs by the company, in which he announced the firing of more than 900 employees over Zoom, accused them of being unproductive and then anonymously leaking video of the rant. Days after video of the Zoom call...
MarketWatch

Better.com CEO fired over 900 people via Zoom. What is a ‘safe space’ to hear this news during a pandemic?

Is there a tactful way to fire an employee over Zoom?. That is the question many are asking in light of the news that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg terminated the jobs of 900-plus workers last week via the video platform. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” said the mortgage company executive as he delivered the news.
AOL Corp

900 Better.com employees learn their jobs are being eliminated in a Zoom call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been laid off in an abruptly-scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call weeks before Christmas. "I come to you with not great news," CEO Vishal Garg said at the beginning of the Dec. 1 meeting, according to a recording of the call posted to TikTok.
mpamag.com

CEO announces hundreds of layoffs in bizarre Zoom call

CEO Vishal Garg (pictured) drops the bombshell, telling shocked staff: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”. He blamed market changes and a fall in productivity for his decision. MPA viewed the one-way...
Street.Com

Better.com CEO Fires 'Unlucky Group' of 900 Workers Over Zoom

In a move that would've shocked Ebenezer Scrooge, the chief executive of Better.com, took to Zoom Monday to lay off 900 employees, or about 15% of the online mortgage lender's staff, in the middle of the holiday season. "This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear," said CEO...
finextra.com

Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

The boss of digital mortgage outfit Better.com is under fire after laying off around 900 employees on a single Zoom call and then accusing many of "stealing" by being unproductive. "I come to you with not great news," CEO Vishal Garg told the staffers at the beginning of a three-minute...
