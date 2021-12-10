ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: New hotel in Bywater begins construction

By Dom Savino
Developers of a new hotel in the Bywater neighboorhood are celebrating the start of construction. They held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the 93-room Arrive New Orleans Hotel. It will run 25-million-dollars to build and is set to open towards the end of next year. The Arrive New Orleans Hotel will feature an outdoor pool, a greenery-filled courtyard, a coffeeshop, and a restaurant.

The votes are in at three Starbucks shops in Buffalo aiming for unionization. The National Labor Relations Board says one location has voted in favor of unionizing, 19-8. They’ll now form the first union at a U.S. Starbucks store in the coffee chain’s 50-year-history. A second store voted against a union 12-8.
Results at a third store haven't yet been determined because both sides are challenging several votes.

