Passenger Killed, 2 Hurt In Violent Van Nuys Wreck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female passenger was killed and two others hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d03AY_0dJJ4jI600

Dec. 10, 2021. (CBSLA)

According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:40 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Toyota Prius and then slammed into a utility pole in the area of Saticoy Street and Louise Avenue.

A female passenger in the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was not immediately identified.

A man and woman were rushed to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries.

The exact circumstances of the crash were unknown. It’s unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

