Joins the Cradlepoint team with more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies. Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced that it has appointed Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer to enhance the company’s security capabilities through its next phase of growth in 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity solutions. Carr brings more than 25 years of results-driven experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO