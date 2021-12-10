Reveleer Secures $65 Million To Expand Capabilities To Deliver End-To-End Data Analytics Platform To Healthcare Payers

Bright Health Group announced recently that it raised a $750 million round of funding. These are the details. Bright Health Group — a technology-enabled fully aligned system of care built for healthcare’s consumer retail market — announced a $750 million financing to support continued growth. This funding round includes a strategic investment by Cigna Ventures, the corporate venture capital partner, and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Cigna Corporation as a new investor in the company. The company’s largest existing shareholder New Enterprise Associates (NEA) will also participate as a co-investor. And the investment from these two leading institutions demonstrates support for the expansion of Bright Health Group’s differentiated alignment model.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO