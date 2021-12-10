ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reveleer Secures $65 Million To Expand Capabilities To Deliver End-To-End Data Analytics Platform To Healthcare Payers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding led by Oak HC/FT will advance mission to provide health plans transparency and flexibility. Reveleer, a leading cloud-based platform empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that it has secured $65 million in funding led by Oak HC/FT. Oak HC/FT is joining previous investors including Upfront Ventures and Boston Millennia Partners. The funding...

