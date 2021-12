Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the company has entered into a joint strategic partnership with Technicorum Holdings diving further into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. Technicorum Holdings, a group specializing in digital assets, is poised to enable NSAV to become more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With expertise in ICO’s, IEO’s and IDO’s, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this strategic partnership is a great enabler for both NSAV as well as Technicorum.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO