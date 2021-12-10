ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clickatell’s 2022 Prediction: Brands Will Prioritize Chat Commerce to Improve the Consumer Experience, Becoming a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClickatell, a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce, collaborated with senior executives across the CPaaS, CCaaS, and Digital Commerce industries to predict the stand-out trends for 2022. The responses point to the consolidation of all three sectors into a single new sector called Chat Commerce. The pandemic has...

Globalization Partners Launches G-P Recruit

Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes without setting up foreign subsidiaries via its global employment platform, announced the launch of G-P Recruit. The new product offering enables customers to find the right talent, anywhere in the world, both quickly and efficiently.
NETSCOUT Research Shows Issues with UC&C Tools are Responsible for Over 50% of All Helpdesk Tickets

More than 93% of enterprises have increased their use of UC&C platforms but are concerned technical challenges are impacting productivity. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.,, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, released new research that shows 93% of enterprise-level organizations have increased their use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the additional usage and increased performance problems has also created a flood of employee-generated IT helpdesk requests driving concerns around employee productivity.
Simplilearn for Business on Track to Build $100 Million B2B SaaS Revenue by 2023

Simplilearn, the world’s #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, has seen rapid growth of its enterprise arm, Simplilearn for Business, over the last two years. Simplilearn for Business has seen accelerating adoption of its offerings globally and 100%+ YOY growth, on track to reach $100mn B2B revenue in the next 2-3 years. Four primary focus areas drive this growth:
Cloud Investor Battery Ventures Reveals The 25 Highest-Rated Public And 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For

Lists highlight companies with strong cultures and satisfied employees amid the “Great Resignation” and continuing workplace change associated with Covid-19 6sense* and Five9 win top honors; majority of winners embrace remote work. Battery Ventures, a global investment firm that backs cloud companies, has for the fifth year revealed...
FinClusive and Velo Labs Announce Partnership to Streamline Cross-Border Payments with Financial Crimes Compliance

FinClusive and Velo Labs are announcing a strategic partnership to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more inclusive by leveraging blockchain technology with embedded financial crimes compliance (FCC) controls. The partnership will open up new remittance corridors in 2022 by relying on the secure, compliance-embedded on- and off- ramp capabilities...
LogMeIn Set To Establish LastPass As An Independent Cloud Security Company Amid Strong Market Demand

Industry leader in Enterprise Password Management with over 50% Revenue CAGR over the last 3 years. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, and Rescue, announced the intent to establish LastPass as a standalone company. The category leader in zero-knowledge password management, LastPass is...
Understanding and Preventing Returns Abuse in E-commerce

In a recent collaboration, we collaborated with PYMNTS to survey 100 senior decision-makers at large e-commerce businesses. The majority (89%) of firms have reported suffering from at least one type of policy abuse, and 66% of these retailers reported seeing an increase in returns abuse. The bottom line shows that U.S. retailers are losing 2.2% of revenue to policy abuse each year.
Transflo And True Wind Capital Announce Significant New Equity Investment From Bregal Sagemount

New investment provides leading software company for the supply chain and transportation sectors with significant additional resources to drive growth. Transflo, a leading provider of mobile business intelligence and payments facilitation tools to the transportation sector, announced a significant new equity investment. Together with True Wind Capital (“True Wind”), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, Transflo welcomes Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), a global private equity firm that specializes in backing growing companies to the Board and investor base. Carousel Capital, Transflo’s first institutional investor, remains a significant minority investor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio With Monarch Investment Group

Multi-family apartment communities throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest. 5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Monarch Investment Group, an acquisition and management firm of multi-family apartments spanning the country from Arizona to Michigan, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Monarch properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Monarch Investment Group seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Monarch Investment Group as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings, while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Monarch Investment Group tenants and communities.
Atmosec Raises $6M Seed Round; Launches Platform that Secures SaaS Ecosystem by Understanding Behavior of Third-Party Services

The solution addresses the rapid rise of SaaS threats that stem from today’s hyper-connected ecosystem and provides accurate anomaly detection and mitigation without compromising business continuity. Atmosec, the SaaS security venture, announced its official launch out of stealth as well as the completion of a $6 million seed funding...
Kaleris Launches New Mobile Application For Yard & Transload Management

Increased Connectivity in the Yard with Integrated AEI Scanning and Offline Capabilities. Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for accelerated supply chain execution has launched a new mobile application to help industrial shippers manage rail yard operations at plants, terminals, and transload sites. The new...
Claroty Announces Rockwell Automation as Co-leader of $400 Million Series E Funding

Claroty, the cybersecurity company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, announced Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, as a co-lead investor in its $400 Million Series E funding round. “As a longstanding investor, partner, and customer of Claroty,...
Club Champion Tees Up Customer Experience Management Program With SMG

Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient, employee and brand experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with specialty golf retailer Club Champion. The nation’s top club fitter and builder chose SMG for its location-level insights, industry-leading professional services and focus on business outcomes.
Announcing Lopay The Quickest, Simplest, Most Hassle-Free Peer-To-peer Payment App Yet

Built on an established platform that rapidly onboards customers at scale, OrderPay is changing the game with their latest launch lopay. Orderpay is already the industry leader in mobile ordering and payment across over 2000 sites in the hospitality sector. So they are uniquely placed to take advantage of the recent mass adoption of QR codes in the UK, Europe, and other Western countries as these areas catch up to Asia, following a QR renaissance during the pandemic.
ZenML Raises $2.7 Million to Advance Open Source MLOps Framework

ZenML, the creator of the leading extensible open source Machine Learning Operationalization (MLOps) framework for data scientists, announced it has raised $2.7 million in its seed round. It is led by Crane Venture Partners and includes notable investors, AI-researchers, and entrepreneurs like Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Jim Keller, Dirk Hoke, Nicolas Dessaigne, Carsten Thoma, and others.
