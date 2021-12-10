Clickatell’s 2022 Prediction: Brands Will Prioritize Chat Commerce to Improve the Consumer Experience, Becoming a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

Multi-family apartment communities throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest. 5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Monarch Investment Group, an acquisition and management firm of multi-family apartments spanning the country from Arizona to Michigan, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Monarch properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Monarch Investment Group seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Monarch Investment Group as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings, while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Monarch Investment Group tenants and communities.

