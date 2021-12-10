ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MajorKey Technologies and Valence Group Join Forces to Create Full-Service Digital Transformation Partner

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition of Valence strengthens MajorKey’s ability to design and deliver transformational solutions throughout the tech stack with enhanced strategic consulting capabilities and expanded design and technology offerings. MajorKey Technologies, the company bringing harmony to its clients’ digital operations, backed by The Acacia Group, announced the acquisition of Valence...

