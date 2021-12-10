MajorKey Technologies and Valence Group Join Forces to Create Full-Service Digital Transformation Partner

More than 93% of enterprises have increased their use of UC&C platforms but are concerned technical challenges are impacting productivity. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.,, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, released new research that shows 93% of enterprise-level organizations have increased their use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the additional usage and increased performance problems has also created a flood of employee-generated IT helpdesk requests driving concerns around employee productivity.

