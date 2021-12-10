Showa Denko Develops HD Media for MAS-MAMR Technology

Titan Medical is developing single-access robotic assisted surgical technologies to be incorporated in its flagship Enos minimally invasive surgery system. Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is a Toronto, Canada based medical technology company with research and development (R&D) facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA. The Company is developing robotic assisted surgical (RAS) technologies to be applied to its minimally invasive surgery (MIS) system Enos, which comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart with a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, a surgeon workstation providing ergonomic interface to the cart, and a 3D high definition viewing system for the MIS procedures. The Company intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. Titan Medical has licensed certain technologies and related intellectual property (IP) to Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.
