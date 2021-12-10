ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showa Denko Develops HD Media for MAS-MAMR Technology

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowa Denko K.K. has developed hard disk (HD) media for hard disk drives (HDDs) which support data recording with Microwave Assisted Switching-Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAS-MAMR) technology, which is a next-generation data-recording technology based on a new data recording principle suggested by Toshiba Corporate Research & Development Center and Toshiba Electronic...

