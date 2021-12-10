ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

New Consumer Survey Data Busts Holiday Shopping Misperceptions And Myths, NPD Says

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow online shopping, supply-chain concerns, and perceptions of financial health play into holiday shopping decisions. Although retail stores are once again open in the U.S. this year, the ongoing pandemic has brought with it a lot of uncertainty about what might happen over the holiday shopping season. Will consumers who were...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npd#Holiday Shopping#U S Consumers#U S Economy#The Npd Group
KTEN.com

U.S. Consumers Willing to Spend More at Small Businesses But Theyre Just As Likely to Shop at Large Retailers This Holiday Season

While consumers prioritized supporting their local economies and shopping at small businesses in 2020, this year’s labor squeeze, supply shortages and inflation concerns are now having a greater impact on shopping decisions. A new survey from New York City-based Union Bank reveals that roughly half of U.S. consumers are...
SMALL BUSINESS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Consumer Reports: Dollar store myths

(WSYR-TV) — Dollar stores can offer low prices on a lot of items, but are those low prices really a good deal?   A Consumer Reports investigation reveals the do’s and don’ts of deal shopping at the dollar store.  Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Sourcing Journal

Data Points to Ho-Hum Holiday, Consumer Confidence Wanes

The NRF said 179.8 million people made purchases in-store and online over the holiday weekend, down from 186.4 million in 2020. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
News 12

The New Normal: Are the best holiday shopping deals over?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Octavio Blanco, from Consumer Reports Money and Technology, to discuss holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now over, so are the best deals over too?. Total spending on Black Friday, both in stores and online, fell slightly from a year ago...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

‘Tis the Season for Scammers…New First Orion Survey Finds Consumers are More Vulnerable and 54% Receive More Scam Calls Over the Holiday Season

The 2021 Holiday Scam Report identifies online orders, deliveries and charitable donation fraud as top mobile phone scams consumers experience during the holiday season. First Orion, a provider of digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps, today released findings from its 2021 Holiday Scam Report that explores U.S. consumers’ experience with scam calls during the holiday season. Americans are expected to receive over 27 billion scam calls resulting in 21 million scam victims and over $10 billion in losses in November and December alone. The report indicates an increase in scammer activity, with 70% of respondents saying they have received a scam call in the past week, and 54% believe they receive more scam calls over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When And How They Share Information With Brands

Airship’s survey exposes key shifts in consumer behaviour on mobile, with greater expectations for personalised controls and value exchanges enabled by mobile apps. The mobile app experience company Airship has published a new report which highlights new consumer behaviour on mobile and their expectations from brands. Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.K, France, Germany, U.S, Australia, Singapore and India, the report found that 40% of global respondents are more likely to continue receiving brand communications if they are given controls over purpose, frequency and channel.
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

Holiday shopping spending trends shed light on consumer payment preferences

By the numbers: A PYMNTS study of 2,000 US consumers’ Black Friday payment habits could presage the rest of the holiday season. In-store, customers gravitated toward debit cards: 44% of respondents preferred debit, with an additional 8% using contactless debit, per the study. These figures track with longstanding consumer payment preferences but represent growth from pre-pandemic debit use.
SHOPPING
mediafeed.org

Here’s what holiday shopping will look like, survey reveals

Financial strain, global supply chain disruptions and labor and inventory shortages might make it harder for consumers to check off items on their holiday gift lists this season. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping shoppers from dropping cash this holiday season. LendingTree is again covering Deloitte’s annual holiday retail...
SHOPPING
martechseries.com

New Data Reveals Two-thirds of Consumers Say Brands Still Aren’t Getting Customer Service Right

CX platform Dixa reveals that 92% of consumers are unlikely to re-purchase from brands with poor customer service practices. The large majority of consumers (61%) have changed their expectations of customer service since the start of the pandemic, wanting better support across digital channels (34%) and balance between human interaction and digital tech solutions (25%)
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

U.S. Consumers Say Shopping Online for Groceries Is Here to Stay

Many Americans rely on their phones for everything from catching up with friends to staying on top of the news to streaming videos. And new findings from Acosta, a sales and marketing company based in Jacksonville, Fla., reveal the coronavirus crisis has accelerated another phone-savvy trend: buying groceries online. More...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Dealerscope

NPD Data Reflects a Healthy Retail Sector

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/7/21: In the wake of a muted Black Friday event that saw the first-ever year-over-year decrease in sales, there was an influx of understandable anxiety across the retail space. However, data released yesterday from NPD paints quite a positive picture for the retail sector in 2021. At the start of December, U.S. sales revenue for general merchandise in 2021 has already reached 100% of peak sales in 2019 and 98% of peak sales in 2020. For the week of Thanksgiving, which is typically the start of holiday shopping around the nation, sales increased by 14% from 2020 but were still 5% below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The key takeaway from all of this data is that the state of retail is healthy in 2021 and has shown a resurgence from the struggles of 2020, even in the face of lingering effects of the pandemic and global supply chain issues.
RETAIL
6abc

Inflation will continue as consumers enter holiday shopping season, experts say

WASHINGTON -- The country's business economists have raised their forecasts for inflation as consumers enter the heart of the holiday shopping season, saying price spikes have resulted in large part from bottlenecked supply chains. A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel of...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Survey says crypto popular holiday gift for Americans — NFTs not so much

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ether (ETH) are set to become the gift of choice for people of the United States, a new study by crypto lending firm BlockFi revealed. Conducted in October among more than 1,250 U.S. residents, BlockFi’s “Real Talk: Happy HODLdays” survey found that nearly...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy