New Consumer Survey Data Busts Holiday Shopping Misperceptions And Myths, NPD Says

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/7/21: In the wake of a muted Black Friday event that saw the first-ever year-over-year decrease in sales, there was an influx of understandable anxiety across the retail space. However, data released yesterday from NPD paints quite a positive picture for the retail sector in 2021. At the start of December, U.S. sales revenue for general merchandise in 2021 has already reached 100% of peak sales in 2019 and 98% of peak sales in 2020. For the week of Thanksgiving, which is typically the start of holiday shopping around the nation, sales increased by 14% from 2020 but were still 5% below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The key takeaway from all of this data is that the state of retail is healthy in 2021 and has shown a resurgence from the struggles of 2020, even in the face of lingering effects of the pandemic and global supply chain issues.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO