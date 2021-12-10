Dixie D’Amelio has a flavorful, colorful holiday drink to share, interview

Sometime mid-quarantine, I found myself buying a cocktail shaker and scouring Facebook Marketplace for an art deco bar cart. I’d always been a two-ingredient mixed drink girl, but a perfectly-coiffed woman on TikTok, whose manicure always matched her outfit, had me making cocktail syrup with my roommate’s Earl Grey tea bags and proselytizing the importance of freshly-cracked ice in martini preparation. Freshly-cracked, as in you personally crack each ice cube with a spoon before placing them in your pre-frozen mixing glass. Hannah Chamberlain ( @spiritedla) is the queen of cocktail TikTok—her tutorials are accessible but elevated, and her poised delivery, worthy of a Humphrey Bogart heroine, is cut with a winking sense of humor. Below, Chamberlain shares her tips for hosting as well as three show-stopping cocktail recipes that you can batch for your holiday celebrations.

