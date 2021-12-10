ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte loves Montenidoli: WINE SNOBS

By Monte
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonte got a real treat with the Wine Snobs at State...

Robb Report

French Grapes, Italian Soil: Why Bordeaux-Style Wines From Bolgheri Are Turning Heads

A certain faction of wine drinkers like to state (often emphatically) they drink only old-world wine. It is widely accepted that they mean bottles from France, Italy and Spain made with native grapes and specified growing and aging requirements. In Italy, this statement refers to Barolo and Brunello, two standouts among many excellent Italian regions. Some of those snobs will not taint their palates with products from Bolgheri, claiming that Italian wine made with French grapes lacks character and provenance. But they’re wrong. For a tiny region, Bolgheri has a surprisingly aristocratic provenance and a unique microclimate that brings out...
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Missouri-made cabernet franc wine

Most of the wine made in Missouri comes from hybrid grapes that can withstand the state’s challenging weather pattern. That’s why it was surprising to find that Osage County’s Westphalia Vineyards produces and bottles a dry red wine made from cabernet franc, which is a vitas vinifera variety. Westphalia makes this single varietal wine by using grapes brought from Lodi, California. Because the grapes are grown and made into wine in different states, this cabernet franc is designated as American rather than from a specific American Viticultural Area. It’s compared with a cabernet franc made in Lodi. Both are versatile wines that would go with red and white meat and even dark chocolate desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Kosher Wine

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
creativeloafing.com

Stem Wine Bar's December Wine Events

Join us at Stem Wine Bar for December Wine Tasting Events! Enjoy 6 small bites prepared by Chef Melissa Hart paired with Advanced Sommelier Brian Teagues’s selection of 90pt+ wines from the prestigious Trinchero Heritage Collection. These wine tasting events will take place every Wednesday and Thursday during December from...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Olives#Food Drink#Beverages
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded high honors to both of these wines. The Tsillan Cellars wine earned Double Gold status, while the wine from Ryan Patrick Wines earned a Gold Medal. Tsillan Cellars. 2018 Estate Reserve Syrah, Lake Chelan, $40 (406 cases)
WENATCHEE, WA
thebeveragejournal.com

Whiskies, German Wines Join Oceanstate Wine & Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expanded its Cleveland Whiskey portfolio with three new offerings from the distillery in Cleveland, Ohio: new full-proof versions of Wheat Penny Bourbon and Underground Black Cherry Wood Bourbon and Magic Rabbit Chocolate and Peanut Butter Whiskey, billed as “an adult version of America’s favorite sweet treat like no other.” Oceanstate also welcomes a new line of German wines to their portfolio from the Hans Baer Winery, a family-owned and operated winery producing handcrafted red wine blends and red and white single varietal wines. The German wines, available in Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, are sourced from Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest and most diverse wine growing region.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Welcome To Flor Wines & New Wine Packs

Welcome to the first Curated Wine Packs email directly from us at Flor Wines. Le Pigeon & Friends were kind enough to send out the last one for us, but now we have our email system all squared away. We are settling into our new space (see above) and hope you’ll come by soon to check it out. Perhaps, when you pick up a wine pack! This month we have 4 Curated Wine Packs for sale. A 6-bottle sipper pack focused on entertaining, and entertaining the hosts, too. We also have three sparkling 3-bottle packs. First is a trio of incredible ‘non-Champagne’ Sparklers, then a trio of our favorite Champagnes for the holidays season, and finally a trio of extra special Champagnes for next level celebration.
PORTLAND, OR
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Seven exciting Chilean red wines

Chile has been making value-centric wines for decades and they are available in many restaurants and wine shops. Like California, Chile labels its wine by the name of the grape and this makes choosing one for dinner or just casual drinking a snap. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and...
DRINKS
kyma.com

Cookie wine

Oreo and Barefoot wine team up for a new sweet wine. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot wine had come up with a cookie wine just in time for the holidays. It's called "Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine." It is available today until supplies last.
DRINKS
spoonuniversity.com

Barefoot Wine Combines Wine and Chocolate with New Oreo Thins Wine

The public is gaining access to a never-before-seen match made in heaven: Oreo Thins wine. Oreo is collaborating with Barefoot Wines — the bestselling wine brand in America — to release a limited supply of Oreo Thins wine Friday to excited fans of each brand. The new Oreo...
DRINKS
culturemap.com

Lone Star Wine Cellars presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lone Star Wine Cellars will present the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk, where guests can experience the charm of a real-life Hallmark movie while sipping on festive wine and wine cocktails inside local downtown boutiques. They can also find a one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and explore the uniquely McKinney Christmas festivities, including a Christmas Carousel and other holiday treats.
DRINKS
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Some lovely music, wine and hors d’eouvres

It’s raining cats and dogs this weekend (figuratively) with a holiday party dedicated to animals, a tribute show named after a cat, and a mellow jazz concert, which has nothing to do with cats or dogs. Tinsel & Tails Holiday Gala. Friday, December 10—Camden. Cat Stevens Tribute Show.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Glou Glou Girls Wants You to Know and Love Natural Wine

I know, I know: you're sick of hearing about Austin, Texas. Between the city's popularity as a pandemic-move destination and its recent designation as one of the least affordable places in America, it's gotten too much press for its own good of late. If you actually do live here, though, it's incumbent on you to try to make the city your own, and there's no better way of doing that than getting to know local vendors who are building community through their work. Enter Glou Glou Girls, a self-described "discovery and delivery service for natural wine" that's best-known for its wine club, which delivers hand-selected bottles (plus tasting notes, pairing recipes, and the occasional sweet gift) anywhere within Travis County.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How To Gift Great Wine With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about how not to get overwhelmed in the wine aisle when considering gifts this Christmas. If you’re looking for an easy (but thoughtful) idea, try Aviary’s holiday wine packs! Check out some of the wines in the pack of 5:
DRINKS
eastcountymagazine.org

Ramona wine

Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour. January 8, 2017 (Ramona) –“2016 is going to be our greatest vintage so far. Everybody says it came in perfect,” says Bill Schweitzer, cofounder of the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association (RVVA) in 2002, and a driving force in attaining an American Viticulture Area (AVA) designation for Ramona back in 2006. That’s due to the ideal combination of heat, rains and drought years—as well as years of efforts by local vintners now savoring the fruits of their labors.
tastywoo.com

Mont Blanc (French Recipe)

This is one of the most popular desserts in France, especially the one that you can consume in Louvre, in the famous ‘La Mason Angelica’ café prepared by the chef Sebastian Bauer. Interesting and delicious!. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the meringue(s):. 4 egg white, room temperature. A pinch...
RECIPES
northbaybiz.com

Drive Wines

Located under the sunny small town of Geyserville, the Drive Wines’ tasting room is a step up from its humble beginnings. John Musto and Tom Young began their winery operation in a dusty six-car mechanic’s garage. Working nights alchemizing wines amidst vintage racing cars with their second-hand wine equipment, they produced their first batch of Drive Wines, which won multiple gold medals.
GEYSERVILLE, CA

Community Policy