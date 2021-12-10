Monte loves Montenidoli: WINE SNOBS

I know, I know: you're sick of hearing about Austin, Texas. Between the city's popularity as a pandemic-move destination and its recent designation as one of the least affordable places in America, it's gotten too much press for its own good of late. If you actually do live here, though, it's incumbent on you to try to make the city your own, and there's no better way of doing that than getting to know local vendors who are building community through their work. Enter Glou Glou Girls, a self-described "discovery and delivery service for natural wine" that's best-known for its wine club, which delivers hand-selected bottles (plus tasting notes, pairing recipes, and the occasional sweet gift) anywhere within Travis County.
Comments / 0