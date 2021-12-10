ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

All lanes open on NY 7 in Colonie after crash

 5 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are open on NY 7 eastbound before Exit to US 9 in Colonie. The lane was closed because of a crash.

5 things to know this Friday, December 10

If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

