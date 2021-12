Snoochie Shy was one of the stars on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!She was voted off on Tuesday 7 in an episode that saw Frankie Bridge take on the ‘grinder’ challenge. Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ who began her late night slot in 2019. She followed in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series of I’m a Celeb.Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO