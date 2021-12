SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has a simple message for drivers: slow down.

As of 5:30 pm on Thursday, UHP responded to 189 crashes statewide.

“This crash (video posted below) from Davis County was again, too fast and pure luck,” UHP said in a post. “Lucky there were no injuries and only three vehicles were involved. Vehicle in the HOV lane was traveling too fast, hydroplaned and lost control.”

